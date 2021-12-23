Lewisville ISD community members could have a say in who is chosen to lead the district.
In the wake of Dr. Kevin Rogers’s Nov. 2 announcement that he would be retiring from his position effective Jan. 31, Lewisville ISD has laid out a timeline for what the search for a new leader will look like.
According to the district website, the application period for filling the superintendent position will close Jan. 10. The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees is slated to review applications and interview candidates during the month of January and are slated to name a lone finalist in February. Following a state-required 21-day waiting period, the board will formally vote to hire the new superintendent in March, and the selected candidate will begin their time in the role in the spring or summer.
In the meantime, the district has been seeking public input in multiple ways. Lewisville ISD held multiple focus group meetings throughout December in Lewisville, Flower Mound, Carrollton and The Colony.
The district currently also has an online survey available in Spanish and English open to students, parents, staff and other members of the district community. The survey is available on the district website.
Survey questions include asking participants to identify what characteristics they’d like to see in a superintendent and areas of expertise that participants think an effective superintendent should possess. The survey also asks participants to identify the top challenge they think the district will face over the next three years.
According to the district webpage the Board of Trustees is looking for someone who is committed to students success “beyond just test scores” and who values community involvement. Candidates must have a Texas superintendent certificate and a doctoral degree.
"We know LISD is viewed as a premier district in Texas, and we have no doubt this is a highly coveted position,” Board president Tracy Scott Miller said in a written statement. “LISD’s reputation, along with our search consultants’ vast network of both established and up-and-coming superintendents, ensures we will be able to select from the best of the best candidates. The board is committed to finding the best possible candidate to continue LISD’s tremendous legacy, while also having a vision for even greater heights for our incredible district and the communities we serve."
In November, the district confirmed that Irving-based law firm Walsh Gallegos would be acting as the “district’s superintendent search firm.” Later that month, the board approved former Superintendent Gary Patterson to serve as interim superintendent. Patterson had also been appointed by the board to work with former superintendent Karen Rue in coordinating with Walsh Gallegos.
