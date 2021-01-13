Lewisville ISD is preparing to say goodbye to one campus and welcome a new one.
Monday, the LISD Board of Trustees approved various boundary adjustments to accommodate those moves.
The board unanimously approved the retirement of Stewart’s Creek Elementary School in The Colony, effective the end of this school year.
During a community meeting in December, Superintendent Kevin Rogers said declining enrollment numbers at Stewart’s Creek is the main reason for the decision to close the school. He said the school has a capacity of 495 students. He said in 2014 the enrollment was 453, and it’s steadily declined since then. Rogers said without the COVID-19 pandemic the school likely would have had an enrollment this year in the low 300s.
Rogers said once a school reaches a certain enrollment figure they can receive a teacher for a specials class. He said that’s something Stewart’s Creek isn’t getting.
“We’re not providing some of the things we want to because of this model,” Rogers said in December.
The board approved a boundary adjustment to address the closure.
Generally, the rezoning calls for Stewart’s Creek students who live on the west side of FM 423, or Main Street, to go to Ethridge Elementary. Those living east of FM 423 will go to Peters Colony Elementary.
The change also addresses an issue of zones for the same school being located on opposite sides of The Colony. There is a small section of students currently zoned for Stewart’s Creek who live north of Sam Rayburn Tollway, south of Memorial Drive and east of S. Colony Boulevard. Those students will attend Morningside Elementary.
Trustee Angie Cox asked said she wants the school to be retired the right way.
“I ask that we allow the same that we did for Hedrick, even under a COVID situation, that we make the parents, the teachers and staff feel that they were able to close the campus and feel a part of that,” Cox said.
The rezoning also addresses an issue of students living in different sections of The Colony being zoned for the same school.
The board also approved the boundary adjustment for the new STEM Academy on Josey Lane, which is expected to be open for the fall of 2021.
This will impact students who live in the neighborhoods south of SH 121 between the roads of Windhaven Parkway, Plano Parkway and Parker Road. It encompasses the neighborhoods of Austin Waters, Austin Waters East and Austin Hills.
The new campus will draw students from Ethridge, Camey, Morningside and Peters Colony elementary schools. Morningside will pick up some of Camey’s students.
“It’s the recommendation also that all students who are in these areas that are affected they get to continue to attend their originally zoned middle school and high school, that being Arbor Creek and Hebron High School,” Rogers said.
The board also approved a boundary adjustment for the Hills of Kingwood subdivision. All but one phase of the development is zoned for Hicks Elementary, with one zoned for BB Owen. The adjustment sends the Owen students to Hicks.
“There’s only one way in to that neighborhood and one way out, and it’s not close to BB Owen,” Rogers said.
Rogers reminded the public that since it is a STEM Academy parents of interested students must attend an information meeting, and they must fill out an application.
All of the boundary adjustments go into effect at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
