Many local students will be wearing face masks as they return to school. But not because they have to.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, GA-36, prohibits entities such as school districts from mandating the wearing of face masks.
Some school districts have challenged the legality of the governor’s order and have opted to require face masks anyway, including Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD.
But Lewisville ISD, which began school Wednesday, announced it will strongly encourage face masks, especially for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, rather than require them.
“We do not intend to defy the governor’s order regarding mandatory masking,” said LISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers. “We will continue to monitor this situation along with many other topics impacting schools. As we have seen over the last two years, plans can change quickly. We appreciate our students, families and staff members all working together to ensure a successful start to the school year.”
Other school districts are taking the same approach, including Frisco ISD.
During the LISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday, many residents urged the district to mandate masks.
“There are arguments that we were successful last year at limiting outbreaks in our schools,” said parent Christine Horstmeyer. “But this was with masks.”
Horstmeyer, a nurse, said while last year the number of pediatric cases of COVID-19 was relatively low, she said the Delta variant is impacting children worse this year.
“It is our civic duty to be standing up and saying, ‘Yes, we can mandate masks as others have been trying to do before us,” Horstmeyer said.
Parent Pamela Culley opposed a mask mandate, citing a study that indicated the majority of people who contracted COVID-19 in July of 2020 wore a face mask. She also referenced lab studies that claimed various different dangerous pathogens were found on face masks.
“Every person has different risk tolerance in all aspects of life,” Culley said. “It should be up to each individual and family to assess the risk and choose the best option for them.”
