While the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees must still make its decision about the 2020-21 academic calendar, the public has already made its voice heard.
Buddy Bonner, assistant superintendent of employee services, told the board this week that Option 2 received the most support from residents based on an online survey with 4,079 votes. Option 1 was next with 3,579 votes, and Option 3 received 2,860 votes.
Among the key differences is that Option 1 standard calendar calls for the first day of school to be Aug. 11, a Tuesday, while the Option 2 standard calendar and the Option 3 election calendar have school starting on Aug. 12.
In Option 1, spring break would be March 8-12, whereas Options 2 and 3 would be March 15-19.
The last day of school in Option 1 would be May 20, and in Options 2 and 3 it would be May 26.
The winter holiday break would be Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 in Options 1 and 3, and it would be Dec. 21 to Jan. 6 in Option 2.
In Option 2, April 5 would be a holiday following Good Friday and Easter.
Option 3 is an “election” choice, which has Nov. 2-3, 2020 as holidays.
“Many of our campuses serve as polling places, and there was a desire to make voting easier for our communities,” Bonner said in November. “Additionally, school is conducted easier without voting going on in the building.”
All three calendar options include 176 regular and early release days, five or six professional learning days, three teacher work days and two bad weather days.
The Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the calendar Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.