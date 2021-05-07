Lewisville ISD students will get the opportunity to graduate at a new location this year.
But next year the district expects to return to a familiar site.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers said Monday the district plans to host the 2022 graduation ceremony at the Coliseum at the University of North Texas, where it had hosted the event every year from 1979 to 2019.
In 2020 LISD and several other Denton County districts had the ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway to provide for social distancing opportunities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LISD was able to land The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco for this year at a cost of $200,000 for eight tickets.
“The class of 2021 deserves the best that we can offer,” Rogers said. “It’s going to be a great venue, a great opportunity.”
Rogers said LISD originally explored UNT for this year but said that wasn’t an option. He said it would have cost $150,000 to use Texas Motor Speedway this year.
“That’s double what it was last year, and weather could still be an issue,” Rogers said.
He said graduation dates were also a factor.
“We could not have our set dates,” Rogers said. “It would be like a week later, which … we’re already a week after school is out. You don’t want to go two weeks between when school’s out and graduation.”
Rogers said returning to UNT in 2022 was not LISD’s plan initially..
“We had sort of hoped that this might become a long-term thing,” Rogers said of the Ford Center. “But we can’t rightfully spend $200,000 for five graduations when we used to spend $50,000 for five. It just makes no sense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.