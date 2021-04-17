Like many districts in Texas, Lewisville ISD is awaiting to see how several bills fare at the Texas Legislature.
Among the closely watched bills are those that deal with virtual learning.
During the LISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Shawn Sheehan, the district’s government relations liaison, updated the board on one of those bills.
Committee Substitute to House Bill 1468 would allow for virtual learning to continue. Sheehan said in many cases the bill would benefit districts like LISD.
“Much of the committee’s substitute for 1468 will check our boxes,” Sheehan said. “… We have about 1,000 kids who have already elected for virtual next year. So it’s not going anywhere. It’s still a good contingent of kids who will need reliable services.”
However, he said there is a drawback.
“As it is written now it only provides funding for synchronous instruction,” Sheehan said. “It does exclude asynchronous instruction.”
He said 287 local education agencies have applied for synchronous learning but 1,190 local education agencies for asynchronous.
“So a very large group of those might not have their needs met based on how it’s written right now,” Sheehan said.
He added that CSHB 1468 only applies to grades three through 12.
Meanwhile LISD has conducted surveys from parents to gauge how many families intend to enroll in virtual learning next year.
“This information is critical,” Superintendent Kevin Rogers said. “As we’re trying to plan for next year it’s important for us to have a handle on the numbers. Last year with the commissioner’s rule that we couldn’t lock in a parent until two weeks before the start of school to all of a sudden have 50 percent of our students plan to go virtual was a massive undertaking. We’re OK with whatever the numbers turn out (to be) we just need as big of a jump as we can to really create an even better model of virtual learning for our students and our staff.”
Rogers said the intent is to offer Virtual Plus next year, though it hasn’t been finalized. In Virtual Plus secondary students can go to the campus for UIL electives like fine arts and athletics or electives not offered online.
School times
LISD announced last week that it would return to 435 instructional minutes per day, which is what it had in the 2019-20 school year.
It announced this past week the start and end times for the school day. The following are the times: Elementary school – 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.; half-day pre-K – 7:45 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Elementary STEM Academies – 7:45 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.; middle school – 8:55 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.; Middle School STEM Academies – 8:55 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.; high school – 8:20 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
Safety level
Rogers said the district will soon make an announcement about changes to the safety mitigation level for COVID-19.
“We have had numerous meetings over the last month regarding mitigation level, specifically level ‘orange,’” Rogers said. “We do plan in the very near future to announce some changes to level ‘orange.’ We won’t be ready to move straight to level ‘yellow,’ but we will modify some things in level ‘orange’ for the rest of the school year.”
Rogers said social distancing and mask wearing will not go away before the end of the school year.
“We follow the recommendations of the CDC and the Denton County Health Department,” Rogers said. “We’ve done that all year, and we’re not going to change that. But there will be some changes that I think most parents and most staff will appreciate were reconsidered.”
Rogers said summer camps will resume this year but with limited participation.
