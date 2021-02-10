Lewisville ISD leaders said it was difficult coming up with a name for the district’s new elementary school and STEM Academy on Josey Lane in The Colony.
Several in the community suggested it be named after someone who was influential in the community.
In the end, those who were part of the committee to name the campus said the selected name does just that.
Monday the LISD Board of Trustees voted to name the new school the LISD STEM Academy at Memorial Elementary School.
Trustee Tracy Scott Miller, who served on the committee, explained why the committee recommended the name and how it’s symbolic to The Colony community.
“Memorial Drive in The Colony is dedicated to the veterans in the U.S. Armed Forces,” Miller said. “And we believe having a Memorial Elementary School will allow us to have the opportunity to memorialize, if you will, a number of important and influential people in the communities we serve.”
Miller said it’s important to get the name right for a school that’s going to be in the community for a long time. Others who were on the committee agreed.
“It is hard naming a school when you think about a school being around for 50 years,” Trustee Angie Cox said. “I find this Memorial Elementary very fitting to honor people of the present and past. As the school opens I find it, especially in a pandemic that we’ve been in, a way to embrace what’s to come and the future for these students.”
Miller said the committee solicited feedback from the community, including through a survey of parents who live in that zone. He said several names for the school were suggested, including former BB Owen PE coach Gary Cox.
“No name was a clear winner among the options we provided,” Miller said.
Miller said the name “Sterling,” which was used to describe the character of the students who will attend the school, received about 90 write-in votes in the survey. He said Cox received approximately 80 write-in votes. He said Josey Lane received approximately 70 votes.
There was also a campaign, separate from the survey, to name the facility after former teacher and LISD Trustee Vernell Gregg.
Miller said the committee preferred not to name a campus after an individual.
“I think I speak for the board when I say as a body corporate we generally prefer to name schools with some deference with geographic or historical significance,” Miller said, “as opposed to an individual, regardless of how deserving they may be.”
He pointed to the board’s willingness to consider naming district facilities after individuals, such as the professional learning wing of the Central Administration Building after William T. Bolin, and the renaming of the Student Success Center at College Street after Gregg, who Scott said respectfully declined the offer.
Miller said it’s important people understand how much time was spent weighing the options for the name.
“This building will stand for 50 years or more, and it’s important we get this right,” Miller said.
The school is set to open in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.