Career Exploration Camp

Lewisville ISD middle school students attended the LISD Career Exploration Camp at the Technology, Exploration and Career Center East and Technology, Exploration and Career Center West campuses this past week.

 Courtesy of LISD

Technology, Exploration and Career Center East and Technology, Exploration and Career Center West was home to more than 300 middle school students May 24-26 for the inaugural Lewisville ISD Career Exploration Camp.

All students went through hands-on audio/video, business/entrepreneurship, computer science and nutrition sessions. Other stops in the rotation included animal science, architecture, auto collision, cosmetology and horticulture.

Nearly 40 teachers and 10 support staff members helped make the full-day experience a memorable one for the students who are entering 6th, 7th and 8th grade.

“Each day when I picked up my two children I immediately heard about all of the fun, hands-on activities they had,” parent Anitra Hernendez said. “Thank you to everyone who was involved in providing this wonderful opportunity for them.”

It was a camp the teachers and support staff will not forget, either.

“This camp was a blast,” teacher Nathaniel Torson said. “It allowed me to indulge in the pure joy of teaching, and showed the great things we can do in the district when we all pull together.”

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments