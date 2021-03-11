Lewisville ISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers said the majority of the families who have contacted the district about its decision to continue requiring face masks have agreed with it.
During Monday’s LISD Board of Trustees meeting Rogers updated the board on several issues related to COVID-19, including the response to the mask decision.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide face mask mandate would be lifted, which went into effect Wednesday. LISD followed up later in the week with the announcement LISD would continue to adhere to the same safety protocols for the rest of the school year or until Denton County Public Health issued different guidelines.
“We’ve heard from some folks who feel that we’re in the minority by continuing to require masks,” Rogers said. “But we’ve had over 400 emails about this … it’s a very unscientific survey, but I will tell you that over 85 percent of our parents and families want us to maintain masks for the rest of the school year.”
Rogers said there was also a survey conducted among Region 11, which LISD is a part of, and 49 of 61 districts that responded are continuing to maintain masks.
“And the 12 that aren’t are the very small school districts, the Rio Vistas (south of Tarrant County) of Region 11,” he said. “So I don’t think we’re asking as much as some folks think.”
Rogers added that LISD has offered online options for families who don’t want to send their child to school.
Trustee Tracy Scott Miller said he supports the decisions Rogers has made regarding the masks.
“I know that you’ve received more (emails) than we have, and they’ve been harsh and unreasonable,” Miller said. “And I would remind people that trustees and staff are people. The decisions made like this affect every single one of us. So your decision to hold on this, or not bring it before the board for a decision, is actually in my opinion a prudent one, it’s a wise one, I think it’s civically responsible and it’s gospelly responsible.”
Disease activity level
Rogers said LISD is in the process of reviewing its disease activity level, which is currently at level “orange.”
“I told some folks last week, really when we entered the school year I thought we’d be out of level orange in October,” Rogers said. “Of course, that hasn’t happened. I also thought that when we rescheduled graduation last year at Texas Motor Speedway that we wouldn’t have to worry about that a year later. I thought we’d be in a better place than we currently are.”
He said one challenge, however, is if the district removes its mitigation levels it would make it difficult to contact trace.
“We certainly didn’t see the need to make any changes in the near future,” Rogers said, “particularly until we get two weeks past spring break.”
Vaccine
Rogers said LISD is looking to become a vaccination center.
“We’ve purchased the right refrigeration, we’ve done all these types of things, but there are still a lot of hurdles to get through,” Rogers said.
While details aren’t finalized, LISD spokeswoman Amanda Brim said the site would be for LISD employees in addition to the Denton County-run clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.
“DCPH is doing an amazing job with vaccinating the general public, and we appreciate everything they are doing to create opportunities for Denton County educators to receive their vaccines,” Brim said. “Our goal would be to provide LISD staff an additional opportunity to receive their vaccine outside school hours, which is one of the reasons we are looking at the opportunity to host a clinic for LISD staff.”
