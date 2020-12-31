Members of The Colony Fire Department were among the next in line to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday, 32 members of the department, including Fire Chief Scott Thompson, received the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine via a drive-thru vaccine clinic hosted by Denton County Public Health (DCPH) at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park facility as part of its Phase 1A distribution as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Firefighters also went to the Flower Mound Fire Department, which signed up to be a distribution site.
“Overall it we’re welcoming that it’s here,” Thompson said. “It gives us hope that this pandemic will start to wind down. I wanted to be one of those to get it to show how comfortable I am with it.”
However, not all of the firefighters jumped on board the first week. Thompson said nearly half of the department have not yet volunteered to get the vaccine.
“We all have our own beliefs,” he said. “Some welcomed it, and others … it’s like driving a new car. You don’t want to be the first one to drive it until the kinks have been worked out. We’re also a young department. So there were some who want to have kids and were reluctant because they didn’t know if any side effects could be passed on to kids.”
So far, Thompson said, the side effects of the first dosage have been minimal.
“I had a little dizziness, but that really just lasted seconds,” Thompson said.
He said one firefighter called in sick Friday with flu-like symptoms, but as of Friday afternoon it wasn’t clear if that was a side effect of the vaccine or if he was coming down with the flu.
Those who receive the Moderna vaccine must receive a second dose 28 days later.
Thompson said his department will continue to use Flower Mound to receive additional vaccines until the next tier of residents can get them, which could include city employees. At that point, he said the city will work with a clinic that is set to receive more vaccines.
Earlier this week, the vaccine distribution group expanded to Phase 1B on the DSHS guidelines to include to individuals ages 65 and older or ages 16 and up with at least one chronic medical condition. Pre-registration for the remaining doses of vaccine opened at noon on Wednesday.
Denton County Public Health received 1,000 doses for the Phase 1A distribution.
“We are excited about the vaccine’s arrival in Denton County as we continue to work on the first tier of vaccinations for our health care workers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We are following state guidelines to ensure vaccines received by the county go to fill in the gaps for those on the front lines, as well as our most vulnerable populations at long-term care facilities. We will continue to follow those guidelines as we receive additional vaccines and look forward to the day when every Denton County community member can easily find a vaccine provider for themselves.”
DCPH officials said they anticipating the arrival of additional vaccines at a future date from the state though an exact date is unknown at this time.
“We are pleased that DCPH is one of 140 registered vaccine providers in Denton County,” Eads said. “Unlike during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, the county is not a vaccine depot center. The federal administration did not set up the COVID-19 vaccination process in the same way.”
As additional vaccine becomes available, DCPH will coordinate with EMS and home health agencies, as well as other phase 1A organizations, to pre-register and schedule health care workers for vaccination. Community members who are health care workers are encouraged to contact their employer for vaccination distribution.
Individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should first contact their local provider. For a list of providers who currently have vaccines, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services at tinyurl.com/yc2flw8u.
DCPH has a new COVID-19 vaccine website at https://DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine, which provides the latest information on who can be vaccinated, when registration for DCPH vaccine clinics open/close and how to find other Denton County vaccine providers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.