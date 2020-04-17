Being in their early 20s, Alex Quian and Greg Weatherford are well aware of the questions young people have about how COVID-19 is impacting their lives.
So they’ve created a website to help them get through the uncertain times.
Quian, who grew up in The Colony, and Weatherford, who’s from Frisco, have launched letsthrivenow.org. The site includes various resources and information that they said is beneficial to young people.
“I saw that a lot of my friends had been blindsided by this pandemic, and their plans had been turned upside down,” Quian said.
He said the effects of the pandemic are widespread and include job loss, struggles of staying ahead academically and questions about what summer jobs and classes will look like.
Quian and Weatherford heard from several people how hard it was to easily find what the advice they needed.
“We wanted to be a one-stop shop for answers to the common questions people were asking,” Weatherford said. “This was a way to help people safely.”
Topics on the site include mental health, money, college and careers. It includes expert advice on financial matters, finding jobs, staying ahead academically and adjusting to the new normal.
Quian said there are likely many students who were relying on a summer job that now may not be available.
“For example there’s an expert video from a recruiter that talks about simple ways to grow yourself professionally during this time,” Quian said.
“Our hope is that this site will be a useful reference for young people and help them take this matter seriously, stay safe, and thrive in spite of this situation.”
The website is just one initiative by Quian and Weatherford. It’s part of a larger program they created called Young Leaders for Change.
“We want to empower and encourage young people to be leaders,” Weatherford said. “In fact, that program was supposed to launch in April until the coronavirus hit. But we didn’t want to wait until things get back to normal to help people thrive. We want to thrive right now.”
Young Leaders for Change will have several components, all aimed to engage and empower the next generation to be leaders, change makers and pillars of their community, its website states.
Young Leaders for Change is the product of an effort Quian and others did last year in which they performed 30 service projects in 30 days.
“It was supposed to be a one-off, but it really caught fire,” Weatherford said. “We wanted to do something larger, so we rolled that into Young Leaders for Change.”
Quian and Weatherford plan to launch Young Leaders for Change in the fall.
“We want them to serve the community,” Quian said. “But more than that we want them to be leaders in all aspects of life.”
