Josie Agustin has a special place in her heart for veterans.
So when it came time to do her Silver Award project for her Girl Scout troop, coming up with something to help veterans was an easy choice.
Josie, a cadet in Girl Scout Troop 5215, recently made 34 blankets for veterans. She then coordinated with Clyde Ding, the finance officer for The Colony-based Holley-Riddle Post 21, to find a location for the blankets. He chose the VA Community Living Center in Bohnam, which provides long-term care services to veterans.
“The idea was to give warmth to veterans since it’s almost winter,” Josie, a freshman at The Colony High School.
She made the blankets by taking two pieces of fleece fabric and tying them together in knots. Josie said while it only took about an hour to make each blanket, the whole project took more than a year to complete.
“The only time I had to do it was in the summer,” Josie said.
But now that the project is complete Josie said there is a feeling of satisfaction knowing they’re going to a good cause.
In fact, veterans run in her family. Her mother’s father and grandfather both served in the Air Force, and her mother’s uncle was in the Marine Corps.
“I deeply respect my family members who have been in the military,” Josie said. “So I wanted to bring a bright light to some of the members who don’t have a home to go to, and I thought the blankets would comfort them.”
As a result of her project Josie inspired a Brownie Troop to adopt a sailor from The Colony by sending care packages full of the sailor’s favorite snacks for two months.
Post 21 recently presented Josie with a certificate of appreciation during its October general meeting for her efforts to support veterans.
Josie is already looking ahead to her Gold Award project. She plans to create a gun safety badge for the Girl Scouts, which she said would be similar to an Eagle Scout project.
“She knows the Boy Scouts have it, and she wanted Girl Scouts to have it, too,” said Shirley Agustin, Josie’s mother.
Shirley said while the process is still early as Josie is still doing research and working on a proposal.
“After I made the blankets I went to a camp for shooting,” Josie said. “But I had to go to a Boy Scout camp. Girl Scouts don’t have the ability to those adventurous types of things. I wanted to help bring that forward to give us the opportunity because I watch a lot of hunting shows. I find it interesting. I would be into hunting and shooting, and I’m certain some girls would like to do that, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.