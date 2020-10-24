Tournament organizers alongside the LPGA announced that the Volunteers of America Classic, an official LPGA TOUR event scheduled for Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, will be contested without spectators in attendance.
The event, hosted by the Golf Clubs at the Tribute at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, will feature 96 of the world’s best female golfers vying for a $1.8 million prize purse.
“VOA serves on the frontlines of our nation’s COVID-19 response, helping those most at risk during the pandemic. We know how important it is to take all necessary precautions to keep people safe, and holding this year’s tournament without spectators was the best thing to do,” said Volunteers of America National President Mike King. “We’re happy that play will continue as planned, since this event has become such a valued tradition both for the LPGA players and for our organization. We look forward to welcoming spectators back to the course in future years.”
Fans are encouraged to follow the action throughout the week on Golf Channel, and via tournament social media channels. Fans will enjoy more than 10 hours of LPGA action on Golf Channel across all four days of official play: from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET Dec. 3-4, 6:30-8 p.m. ET Dec. 5 and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
During tournament week, the #VOAClassic will host a virtual Women’s Leadership Summit presented by Versant Health headlined by Emmy-award winning journalist Andrea Kremer, along with experts from a variety of industries sharing their own stories of adaptability in their careers and across their organizations.
“The Golf Clubs at The Tribute team is extremely excited to be able to host the Volunteers of America Classic for the 3rd consecutive year,” Mike McCabe, Golf Clubs at The Tribute General Manager, said. “This awesome event is greatly supported by our members, residents, and the entire city of The Colony. We are thrilled to welcome back the best female golfers in the world, as we anticipate a star-studded field for this year's tournament as they compete at the Old American Golf Club.”
Announced earlier this summer, the purse for the 2020 #VOAClassic increased from $1.3 million to $1.75 million giving the players an opportunity to compete for more money in a challenging year on tour. While the field is not yet finalized, eight of the top 10 ranked players in the world are currently slated to participate, including Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and Danielle Kang.
For more information, visit voa.org.
