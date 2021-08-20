The Volunteers of America Classic will take place in The Colony for at least another two years.
The Colony City Council on Tuesday approved city funding in the amount of $150,000 for each of the next two years to host the LPGA tournament for 2022 and 2023. The money will go to Matthews Southwest, the developer for Old American Golf Course.
Mariko Lanicek, tourism and visitor bureau manager for the city, said the tournament will continue to take place at The Golf Clubs at The Tribute, which encompasses Old American Golf Course and The Tribute Links. She said a date for the tournament won’t be announced until later this year.
“The Volunteers of America Classic is the city’s biggest event,” Lanicek said. “Each year our goal is to grow it and to provide the spectators with an even better experience. There is a mutual attitude that allows that to take place, and there’s a great relationship with everyone involved.”
Lanicek said it’s that partnership that likely led Outlyr, the tournament’s management team, to want the tournament to return to The Colony.
“It comes down to having a great working relationship,” Lanicek said. “It takes a lot of organizations and entities to allow something of this magnitude to take place. With all of the different people at the table who have the common goal of seeing this grow and with the efforts of making this grow it really strengthens our partnerships.”
The Volunteers of America Classic wrapped up July 4 at Old American Golf Club at Golf Clubs at The Tribute with North Texan Jin Young Ko winning the championship and taking home a $1.5 million prize.
Lanicek said the city is in the process of compiling sales tax numbers to see how much revenue the 2021 tournament brought in. She said it will be interesting to see how the 2021 event compares to the previous tournaments dating back to 2018, while keeping in mind the 2020 event didn’t have spectators because of the pandemic.
But she said based on observing those in attendance in July the tournament was successful.
“People were excited to come back,” Lanicek said. “It was an outdoor event so people were comfortable because they had plenty of opportunities to social distance. Plus they had a beautiful view of the lake.”
In addition to the tournament itself the event included various programs throughout the week such as a junior golf clinic, female veterans recognition, a 5K, a concert and a yoga event on the 18th green. The tournament is also featured on The Golf Channel.
“This gives us the exposure that we wouldn’t get otherwise,” Lanicek said. “It’s something the city and the City Council really get behind.”
Kristian Teleki, senior vice president for Matthews Southwest, said in a letter to the city that Matthews Southwest is working to have an even longer extension once Outlyr secures a long-term corporate sponsor.
Lanicek said the city hopes as the tournament grows so, too, will The Colony’s participation in it.
“We don’t want to put an expiration date on it,” Lanicek said.
