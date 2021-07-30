The man who struck a teen with his car in The Colony two years ago and attempted to hit two other teens was sentenced Thursday by a Denton County jury on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Nels Henry Hogberg, 24, was arrested April 6, 2019, after police say he drove his car into a group of three teens in the 5300 block of N. Colony Blvd. Ethan Bezich, who was 13 at the time, received a fractured pelvis in the crash.
Hogberg, of Oak Point, received a sentence of 12 years in prison and a $3,000 fine on the charge related to striking and injuring Ethan. He also received a sentence of 10 years in prison probated for seven years and a $10,000 fine probated for each of the other two charges.
Hogberg pleaded guilty on the three aggravated assault charges, and the jury determined his sentence.
Jamie Beck, assistant district attorney for Denton County, said the incident was a result of mistaken identity.
“The evidence shows that the defendant had just been robbed during an attempted drug deal, and he sought retribution,” Beck said. “He came across the boys at an intersection while they were trying to cross the street. He saw them, made a U-turn and struck Ethan and attempted to strike (his two friends). But he was wrong about the kids who robbed him.”
Meanwhile Ethan faced a long road to recovery.
About a year ago the case nearly ended in a plea deal in which Hogberg would have spent 30 days in jail with six years deferred adjudication, plus a $1,000 fine and a lengthy list of requirements for his probation.
But Beck said Ethan’s father, Ivan Bezich, was not happy with the plea deal, and the case went to a trial.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony that carries a penalty of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
