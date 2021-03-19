Residents in The Colony no longer have to wear face masks in public facilities.
That decision has drawn a mix of praise and concern from local residents.
Soon after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that entities in Texas can open at 100 percent and that the statewide mask mandate had been lifted, The Colony officials announced the city would follow the governor’s outline. Most cities have taken the same approach, but not all. Coppell announced Tuesday it would require masks inside city facilities, and Flower Mound said masks would be required inside town facilities unless 6 feet of social distancing can be maintained.
“For us it came down to an interpretation of the governor’s orders,” said The Colony City Manager Troy Powell. “Some cities interpreted it differently. But we felt like with all of the public buildings, if they’re open, we couldn’t require people to wear masks. If we could, we don’t have an enforcement mechanism.”
Powell said he made the decision to not require masks in city facilities after consulting with the city’s legal staff and various department heads.
Powell said having multiple interpretations of the governor’s order is nothing new, especially over the last year.
“It’s been this way a lot with all of the COVID stuff,” Powell said. “There’s been a lot of vagueness in the laws. A lot of it is because these have to pass so fast. Any law is open to interpretation. But our opinion was to keep it as close to the governor’s order as we could.”
Powell said the response to the decision has been split.
“It’s a good showing of what’s going on in the state and the country,” Powell said.
Residents have expressed their opinions on social media.
Many agree that the city shouldn’t mandate the masks.
“Thank you for allowing the people to decide what health precautions they take,” resident Joe Zacha said on Facebook. “Freedom of choice is a great American thing.”
Others said the city should keep the mandate in place.
“This is a mistake,” resident Nathan Brueland said on Facebook. “Sure, “it’s a choice,” but the fact is … COVID is still a problem. Just a bit too soon.”
Powell added that while masks won’t be required in city facilities, city employees will wear masks when interacting with the public.
“That’s been in place, and it’s worked well,” Powell said.
