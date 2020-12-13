Recently, the Young Men's Service League (YMSL) Cities by the Lake Chapter completed its annual 'Ultimate Gift' project.
YMSL is a four-year commitment of high school teen sons and their mothers designed to promote community service. This year's project benefitted LovePacs, an organization dedicated to feeding food insecure children when school is not in session.
LovePacs’ need was great in 2020 – to move donations and increased demand of Thanksgiving family boxes to a larger location. The new storage facility also needed work areas to be created with an efficient shelving system for donations.
Susie Hawkins, the chairperson of Ultimate Gift 2020, said, "In addition to being able to use the strength of our sons in this labor-intensive project, we also wanted them to see first-hand the number of their peers who need basic food items. Not everyone has a snack waiting for them when they get home from school."
She added, "There is also the practical experience gained by working with your hands and completing whatever task you are called upon to do as responsible young men."
LovePacs gave the teens new insight into how much hard work was needed to prepare donations. Wholesale-sized bagged goods are bulky. If you have never lifted one, you may not know. What happens to a case of canned vegetables after it is dropped off at the food collection point? How does it get stored, broken down, and distributed? If you haven't been a part of the process to serve those who are food insecure, you might know the importance of logistics and workers required to get provisions quickly distributed.
Hayden Dulany, a high school senior who is in his fourth year with YMSL, said, "My friends and I never realized how heavy bags of rice were when they had to be unloaded, stored, moved and reloaded." He added, "It was great to see that small actions by a lot of us turned into a big accomplishment that is making a huge difference in people's lives right now."
Hawkins shared that after the project was completed, many teens were astonished to learn that all the Thanksgiving boxes they had moved were only half of those needed by their peers in the community.
Another mom-son duo, Leigh Ann Klassen, and her son, Jacob, said, "hearing about a need and seeing what it takes to fulfill it went from being a service project to making a difference in people's lives. It was exciting."
Dulany said, "This project was hard work using our hands. Over the last four years, I've worked removing old carpet, installed wood flooring and completed landscaping projects. These experiences have taught me the value of manual labor. I also believe they will benefit my future goal to work in construction engineering management. I can see how everyone benefits from community service."
