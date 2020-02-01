Just outside Morningside Elementary School in The Colony rests a garden of brightly colored river rocks.
None of the rocks look the same, and they’re not supposed to. After all, they represent humans.
Naomi Smith and Belle Jayroe, students at Griffin Middle School, recently built a rock garden for their Girl Scout Silver Award.
Smith, an eighth-grader, said the garden contains 415 rocks, which were all painted and personalized by students and faculty at Morningside. Smith said she and Jayroe came up with the idea after seeing a picture online about a similar rock painting project.
“We thought it would be cool if kids could paint the rocks to spread the message of uniqueness and diversity,” said Smith, who belongs to Troop 4723. “Because each rock is different.”
Jayroe said they chose to address diversity after a loved one was picked on.
“Someone said that we should do a project on kindness,” said Jayroe, who is in Troop 5214.
Planted in the garden is a sign that reads, “There is only one you in this great big world. Make it a better place. Only one you.”
The girls began brainstorming at the beginning of the school year. Once the decision was made on what to do the project took more than 30 hours to complete.
In addition to the students and teachers painting, the girls received supply donations from Home Depot, Behr Paint and DFW Stone Supplies.
“We’re really proud of this,” Jayroe said. “And we’re happy people pitched in.”
Jayroe said the garden is meant to be permanent.
“We want to keep this going for as long as we can,” Jayroe said. “We want to plan something every year to add more rocks.”
