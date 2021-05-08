After 15 years on The Colony City Council, Kirk Mikulec says it’s time to move on.
Mikulec announced this past week that he will not be seeking reelection to Place 4 when his term expires in November.
Mikulec spent six years as Place 4 representative and nine years as an at-large councilman.
Mikulec said he is looking forward to devoting more time to his other passions in life, which includes his family and his alma mater.
“(I’m) looking forward to being an Aggie dad, continuing to serve as a board member for United Way of Denton County and working with students at Texas A&M,” Mikulec said. “Truly an awesome group of folks with whom it has been a pleasure to serve and work alongside to grow our city.”
When asked about what he’s most proud of accomplishing alongside his fellow council members he said, “that we’ve continued to provide resources and hire the best of the best to support our police and fire departments. Easy to spot evidence of our work … Fire Stations 3 and 4 being built with Station 5 on the way and response times to resident calls for help greatly reduced.
“One of our less publicized accomplishments that is having a positive impact on our young residents is our collaboration with local schools,” Mikulec said. “We made a commitment that our students would have the opportunity to meet community and business leaders, hear their stories and participate in events such as our city of The Colony Student Leadership program. In this program students visit with the mayor, learn about city facilities and programs and participate in a mock council meeting. Each program tour also includes a stop at one of our destination venues. The students, teachers and principals have embraced the opportunity.”
Mikulec said other accomplishments of the council include bringing in destination venues such as Grandscape with Nebraska Furniture Mart and Scheels, The Cascades and Topgolf.
“There was a strong sense of dedication from our staff and council team working together bringing in development that created thousands of jobs to support the visitors to our destination venues,” Mikulec said. “Whether it’s shopping, dining, entertainment, golf or hiking and biking along the shoreline we have become a hometown that continues to improve and bring opportunities to our residents to live the American dream.”
Mikulec thanked his wife Charlyse and son Joseph for being supportive during his years on the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.