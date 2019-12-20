A group of The Colony mothers and their sons were all for helping a local organization with work they simply didn’t have the resources for.
The trick was to find the one that needed it the most.
The Cities by the Lake Chapter of the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) chose Lovepacs, a local organization that provides food to underprivileged students, and Lakeway Baptist Church as the recipients of this year’s Ultimate Gift project.
YMSL is a national organization in which high school boys and their mothers team up to work on community service projects.
Each year, YMSL chapters throughout the country participate in The Ultimate Gift project in which members spend at least 200 volunteer hours helping a nonprofit with projects too big for organization volunteers to do on their own.
Ashley Dulaney, president of The Cities by the Lake Chapter, said at first members had a hard time coming up with an organization that needed enough work that would take up 200 hours. But eventually it found that the church, which provides storage for Lovepacks items, could use some help maintaining its outdoor areas.
“We tried to find something that really needed some transformation,” Ashley Dulaney said.
So the group spent three days – a total of 238 hours – rebuilding the church’s flower bed to make it more maintenance free. The group also stained the church’s playground.
“Our mission is for the church grounds to be updated and look beautiful and inviting for all the community to enjoy,” said Jennifer Adauto, a member of the chapter.
Not only does the project help the selected nonprofit but it helps each other.
For one thing, it strengthens the connection between teen boys and their mothers.
“I love YMSL,” said Hayden DuLaney, a junior at The Colony High School. “The connection I have with my mom has developed so much since my freshman year. My dad and I go camping and play football, and now my mom and I have this.”
Hayden DuLaney said the program helps connect with other students as well.
“I get to meet guys from other schools and get to know the guys I’ve known since sixth or seventh grade,” he said.
Then there’s the sense of accomplishment. Members said they enjoyed seeing the appreciation from the church once the project was complete.
“They were speechless,” Hayden DuLaney said. “My mom and I went to the Christmas parade, and we saw several people there from the church. They continued to thank us.”
That made it worth the hard work, Hayden DuLaney said.
“The most challenging part was leveling the ground,” Hayden DuLaney said. “But for some guys who had never held a shovel before, it wasn’t bad for a few hours of work.”
Ashley Dulaney said she likes how the program helps build character for the boys.
“I wish more moms knew about this program so they can share this experience with their sons,” Ashley Dulaney said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.