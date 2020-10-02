National Night Out in The Colony may look a little different this year, but the police department says the message will be the same.
The Colony Police Department will take part in this year’s National Night Out, which is set for Tuesday. Each year neighborhoods host block parties as a way for residents to get to know their neighbors.
“It’s important to know that neighbors can help reduce crime,” said Officer Brian Lee, one of the organizers for The Colony’s event.
The police department has traditionally participated in National Night Out, including through its own organized event at the police station.
But with the pandemic still in play and social distancing still encouraged, Lee said this year’s event hosted by police won’t be as large.
“Last year we had bounce houses, tours and food,” Lee said. “It’s a bummer that we won’t be able to do much this year.”
Also, Lee said some of the larger neighborhoods may still have block parties, but the level of participation by police will be limited.
“If it weren’t for COVID we might have four officers go there,” Lee said. “But this year it will be pretty low key. We’ll probably send one or two to each one.”
He said when officers do go to neighborhood events they will be safe.
“We’re going to follow the rules, and hopefully everyone else will, too,” Lee said.
Police departments from across the area are handling National Night Out in different ways. In Flower Mound, the police department opted for a virtual event in which officers meet with residents via Zoom to discuss crime stats for their neighborhood as well as listen to concerns from residents.
In Lewisville, the department decided to cancel the event and have it next year instead.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and are fighting back, the city website stated. It also helps strengthen neighborhood spirit and reinforces police-community partnerships.
This is the 37th year for the national program.
For more information, call Lee or Officer Rick De La Cruz at 972-625-8273.
