The National Association of Social Workers/Texas members selected Denton County 442nd District Court Judge Tiffany Haertling as the 2019 Public Elected Official of the Year.
The award recognizes outstanding service and contributions of an elected official who has shown leadership in the formulation of public policy, particularly policies that affect social justice, health care, education, social practice as well as civil and human rights.
Haertling is double board certified in family law and child protection law. She created the first Family Drug Court in Denton County. The Family Drug Court helps to improve the safety and welfare of children in the conservatorship of the Department of Protective and Family Services by facilitating in, and supporting the recovery of, their parents from alcohol and drug abuse.
Haertling established the National Adoption Day in Denton County 10 years ago and assisted in the creation of the low-cost mediation center, the Denton County Alternative Dispute Resolution Center. In addition, she helped recruit families to increase foster parent capacity in Denton County.
Prior to her election, Haertling practiced law for more than 20 years in Denton County.
The National Association of Social Workers/Texas awards honor the achievements of members in their professional careers as well as the contributions of publicly elected officials, citizens and members of the media whose work upholds the values and mission of social work.
Award recipients are nominated by their branches and selected through a review and voting process by the National Association of Social Workers/Texas board of directors. The 2019 award recipients were honored during the opening session of the 43rd Annual National Association of Social Workers/Texas Conference in Galveston on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.