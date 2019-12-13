In keeping with a trend among both public and private sector organizations, a variety of city departments will be transitioning to a new weekly work schedule effective Jan. 7, 2020.
Namely, the Customer Service counters at City Hall (6800 Main St.) will be open a half hour earlier and a half hour later four days a week: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
This change will provide customers an additional hour four days a week in which they can come by City Hall to conduct transactions (such as paying utility bills or pulling permits) earlier in the morning or later in the evening.
To offset those extensions, the counters will be open 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday. As during any time the counters are closed, customers can still access their accounts online, make a payment via the automated phone system (972-625-2741, option 4), or utilize the drive-thru drop-box on the north side of the building.
The City Secretary’s Office, which processes public information requests and the Municipal Court (5151 North Colony Blvd.) will also be changing to the new schedule, as will the Community Image Department.
In addition, The Colony Animal Shelter will be open on Sundays in order to facilitate more opportunities for customers to adopt pets on the weekend. The shelter will be closed on Mondays.
The hours for the Convention & Visitors Bureau, Public Safety personnel, the Library, and Parks and Recreation facilities are not changing. For more information, contact Customer Services at 972-625-1756.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.