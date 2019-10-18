While the opening of the first phase of the Lifestyle Center of Grandscape is still a few months away, project leaders are excited about some recent announcements involving the development.
Sony Electronics Inc. announced its Sony Digital Cinema premium large-format movie theater auditorium will be used at Galaxy Theatres, a key component to the Lifestyle Center.
Galaxy Theatres is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
“Sony Digital Cinema is a heightened experience for PLF theaters that features Sony's industry-leading, dual-laser projection system, along with powerful sound and luxury reclining seats,” a press release stated.
The 85,000-plus square-foot luxury dine-in theater will feature 15 screens and serve as the anchor of Grandscape's entertainment district.
But Galaxy Theatre is just one piece expected to open in the spring. Katie Wedekind, public relations manager for Grandscape, said there are 14 venues set to open as part of phase one whose names have been released. Those include Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, which will feature high speed superkarts that go up to 35 mph, as well as arcade games, an indoor ropes course, professional racing simulators, laser tag, bowling and a motion theater.
Phase one will also include Scheels All Sports, a 325,000 square-foot sporting goods store complete with an indoor Ferris wheel. It will join Nebraska Furniture Mart as an anchor tenant at Grandscape.
Wedekind said there are 10-12 businesses, whose names have not yet been released, that are set to open in the spring as well.
Wedekind said the first phase will feature a grotto area with four restaurants.
“It will sit at grade level,” Wedekind said. “The lower level will have a sunken garden with palm trees, open seating, greenery and retail/restaurants.”
She said from the grotto visitors can go through a tunnel from Grandscape to the lake area near Lava Cantina.
“That way you can connect the whole way without having to cross the busy street,” Wedekind said.
Wedekind said the first phase will also include electronic amenities. She said there will be a 3,433-square-foot fountain that will serve as a water feature during the day and a 3D mapped projection show at night, with surround sound.
At the main entrance will be a 43-foot-by-33-foot dual-sided digital board set in a reflecting pool with 8-foot tall internally lighted letters spelling out “Grandscape.”
“We will also have a 35-foot tall digital art sculpture called the Kaleidoscope,” Wedekind said. “It not only interacts and changes with wind and sound but also with motion, creating a truly immersive and interactive experience for guests of Grandscape,” Wedekind said. “We have unique things to bring to Grandscape to enhance the visitors’ experience and create an environment that’s different from any other center out there.”
In addition, Live Grandscape, a luxury residential piece to the project, will begin leasing in late 2020, Wedekind said.
