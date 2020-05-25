Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced nine new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,233 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting two newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Friday. The testing center will be held at The Colony Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days.  All essential employees are also eligible for free testing.  Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. 

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.  For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

