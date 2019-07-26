NTX Community Food Pantry

Volunteers help out at NTX Community Food Pantry in The Colony.

 Courtesy of NTX Community Food Pantry

It’s been two years since NTX Community Food Pantry began serving The Colony as a standalone facility.

Now the nonprofit wants to thank those who have helped it flourish.

NTX Community Food Pantry will host a celebration event from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at the center, located at 5201 S. Colony Blvd.

“The city, the City Council and the Chamber of Commerce have been really supportive and have rallied around the food pantry to help us serve the community, and we want to thank them,” said Gina Harrison, CEO of the pantry. “We are inviting the local businesses, churches, schools, civic organizations, Chamber of Commerce and individuals to come and celebrate with us as a thank you for their support and to  see how their support and generous donations help those in need in our community that experience food insecurity.”

Harrison said the event will feature cookies and lemonade but more importantly a chance for residents to see what goes on at the pantry.

“They can make donations, or they can just come and see what we’re about,” Harrison said. “We’re a nonprofit, so we can always use funding for rent and utilities, as well as food and toiletries donations.”

Harrison said the growth in the area provides a constant need. She said between January of 2019 to June of 2019, there was a 22-percent increase in the number of people who needed the pantry’s services compared to the same timeframe from 2018.

“This area is growing,” Harrison said. “We’re fairly affluent, but that 22 percent increase shows that there’s still a need.”

Harrison will also be reminding visitors to remember the pantry when North Texas Giving Day arrives on Sept. 19.

Harrison said the pantry can also use volunteers, as well as plastic grocery bags to be used to pack food for its clients.

“We go through between 600 and 700 bags a week,” Harrison said. “Bags are huge for us. It’s the little things that people can give that’s huge for us.”

