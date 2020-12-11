Despite previous reports that Denton County hospitals had been left off the initial distribution list for the COVID-19 vaccine, county officials said there will be no delay in getting the vaccines.
Friday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads confirmed that the vaccine will reach the hospitals in Denton County during the last two weeks of December.
“I anticipate no delay in distributing our fair share of the vaccines,” Eads said. “The systems are in place, the personnel are in place and we will have the vaccines distributed.”
Per CDC guidelines the first wave of people to be eligible to receive the vaccine are health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
“Denton County is fortunate that four of its five hospitals are part of a larger regional hospital system – the HCA system and the Texas Health Presbyterian system,” Eads said. “They will work together to distribute within their system, which includes Denton County.”
Eads said once other residents are eligible to receive the vaccine, Denton County will have two distribution locations, one in Denton and one in Lewisville.
He said the distribution will be just the latest in a collaboration that started when the pandemic reached North Texas earlier this year.
“Denton County from the beginning of COVID has worked with federal and state agencies to combat COVID in three phases,” Eads said. “One was allocation of personal protective equipment, the second hurdle was testing and acquiring supplies and the third is distributing the vaccine. All three of these phases have been in coordination and partnership with multiple agencies in all levels of government. It has not been flawless, but it has been productive.”
Eads said Denton County already has 70 providers registered to provide the vaccine, as well as 3,000 statewide providers. He added that Denton County has the refrigeration, storage and staffing to distribute the vaccine.
“I have no fear that the third phase will continue to be successful like the first two phases.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.