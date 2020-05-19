Staff members at The Colony Senior/Community Center miss their seniors.
And they don’t want to miss Memorial Day.
So they decided to have a parade to recognize both.
The city will host a reverse drive-thru parade from 9-10 a.m. Friday as a way for its senior center staff members to see the friends they haven’t seen weeks and to observe Memorial Day at the same time.
With the reverse parade, the seniors will drive the route.
“We originally wanted to do something for our June newsletter pickup,” said Diana Holland, supervisor at the center. “We had thought about passing it out and that the seniors could drive by. But then we realized that we would be passing it out over Memorial Day, so we decided to combine them.”
Holland said the parade would serve two purposes. For one, it keeps the city’s tradition of having a Memorial Day ceremony in place.
Holland said the local post of the American Legion will lead the parade. The American Legion Honor Guard who will read the name of a veteran and ring a bell in his/her honor for each car that passes by.
“They can’t do their normal event this year because of social distancing, so this way they can still do something,” Holland said.
The parade will also reunite the staff with the seniors, albeit from a safe distance. Senior/Community Center staff members, along with employees from other city departments that provide services to the seniors, will welcome seniors back while they drive through the parade route.
“It has been over two months since we have seen our seniors,” Holland said. “Our desire is to give them the opportunity to celebrate Veterans Day safely and also for us to visit with each one of them briefly, even if it is from a distance with a mask.
“We’ve been doing a lot of Zoom meetings, and that seems to help,” she said. “They’ve been isolated, so Zoom lets them see everyone’s friendly faces.”
The parade is open to the center’s members and their families, as well as other area seniors ages 50 and older. The parade will begin at the Griffin Middle School and the community center parking lots.
The parade entrance will be marked near 5151 N. Colony Blvd.
Participants are asked to follow the route through the parade. Families of all area seniors are welcome to drive through with their senior.
Holland said this will be a touchless parade and that parade stations will be at least 15 feet apart. Staff members will be wearing masks. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks.
For more information, call The Colony Senior/Community Center at 972-624-2246 or email Holland at dholland@thecolonytx.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.