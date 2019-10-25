Stewart Creek Park will be closed to the public on Saturday, Oct. 26, until approximately 1 p.m. for the annual The Colony Half Marathon, presented by The Colony Roadrunners Club.
This closure includes the entirety of the park, including the boat ramp. The park will re-open to the public as soon as runners are securely off the course and it is safe to do so.
Additionally, the run will impact both the Stewarts Peninsula and Ridgepointe neighborhoods at various points along the race course, so please anticipate potential traffic delays between 8 a.m. and noon.
For more information about the event, including a map of the race course, visit the event website.
