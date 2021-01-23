The Colony City Council on Tuesday approved an extension to MarineQuest’s ground lease on Hidden Cove Park, which is located at 20400 Hackberry Creek Park Road.
The extension is expected to bring forward several improvements to the park.
MarineQuest and its lender, Plains Capital Bank, requested to extend its current ground lease, which expires in 2035. The extension is for six years, taking the agreement to 2041.
Pam Nelson, the city’s community services director, said MarineQuest is in the process of refinancing its existing loan, and it wants to receive funding for additional improvements at the park.
“In order to do that, the lender and USDA, which is going to guarantee the loan, is requiring that they have a minimum of a 20-year lease term to fund the improvements.
Marcel Bosworth, managing partner for MarineQuest, said some of the improvements planned include expanding the dry storage area, redoing the roads in the park and planting approximately 200 trees. He said the plan had originally called for a 125-room lodge to be constructed on the site, but he said now project leaders are more likely to construct more cabins since social distancing is such a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the current environment it doesn’t make much sense,” Bosworth said after the meeting.
He said project leaders may consider a smaller lodge building with a few rooms but that it would focus more on cabins so people can social distance.
“I don’t know that that’s not the better fit anyway,” he said. “There’s no reason to go vertical. We have the luxury of spreading out.”
Bosworth said with the 425 acres of the primary lease, plus the 370 acres of trails and flood plain areas, that gives the project 800 acres.
Council members said that concept sounds like a good idea considering the pandemic.
“With COVID, we don’t know where we’re going to be even six years down the road,” Councilman Joel Marks said.
Bosworth said the project will likely take a year and a half to be complete.
Hidden Cove Park features several amenities, such as a boat ramp, boat and kayak rentals, cabins, a conference center, trails, a marina, a playground area, RVs and a softball field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.