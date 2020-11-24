The city of The Colony is moving forward with plans for a park in the Eastvale neighborhood.
Last week the City Council approved a professional services contract with MHS Planning and Design, Inc. for the West Shore Park project in the amount of $104,870. The money will come from the Community Development Corporation and a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The contract will cover the design and construction documents, construction observation and grant administration.
The 1.3-acre park will be located on the west side of FM 423 at 7605 West Shore Drive. Plans for the park will include a playground, pavilion, benches, picnic tables and trail to a paddle launch on Corps property.
The park will be the result of a master plan that was developed in 2015, a year after the city purchased the property.
“This is an important park in our system because it will be the only park in the Eastvale area of the city and is adjacent to Corps of Engineers property on Lewisville Lake,” said Eve Morgan, park development manager.
West Shore Park is expected to include a playground, pavilion, narrative signage, picnic areas, walkways and a small parking area. There will also be a decomposed granite trail on the U.S. Corps of Engineers property nearby leading to a paddle launch or kayaks and canoes.
The city received the $400,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife in September. The CDC will match the grant and provide an additional $200,000 for items not included in the grant.
Cascades/Grandscape Trail
The council also approved a construction services contract with RoeschCo Construction, Inc. in the amount of $1.3 million for the construction of Cascades/Grandscape Trail.
The trail will connect the Cascades development with Grandscape and will be located under the Sam Rayburn Tollway and SH 121, adjacent to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe right-of-way.
Officials said this trail is important to provide an alternative corridor for pedestrians and bicyclists under the SRT.
“This will provide residents and visitors on the north side of the SRT/SH 121 corridor another option for accessing the Grandscape development, the city stated.
The 1-mile trail will include 0.7 miles of on-street bike routes from the intersection of Memorial and Fallwater Trail to the Courtyard Marriott and 0.3 miles of 12-foot wide concrete trail from the Courtyard Marriott, underneath SH121/SRT to the intersection of Grandscape Boulevard and Destination Drive.
It will be funded by CDC and park dedication fees from the Cascades development.
