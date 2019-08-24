Paige Road is about to get safer for pedestrians.
Tuesday, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract with North Rock Construction, LLC, in the amount of $218,062 for construction of a solar-powered pedestrian hybrid beacon to be located north of the intersection of Paige and Yager Drive.
Last fall Mayor Pro Tem Brian Wade requested the city look into the device, saying there are students who cross Paige at locations that do not have a cross walk.
“This pedestrian signal will allow school children safer passage to and from Griffin Middle School across Paige,” Wade said this week. “Additionally, when these kids are on summer break there is a less dangerous alternative for access to city facilities such as the recreation center and the skate park.”
Ron Hartline, director of engineering, said last year that approximately 20 to 30 children cross Paige each day during the school year to get to Griffin. He said push button crossing at the signal on North Colony Boulevard and Paige is out of the way, thus causing children to cross at an unprotected area farther south, such as at Slay Drive.
Hartline said an advantage to the signal is it has a yellow light before turning red.
The project will also include demolition, drainage modifications, installation of a new sidewalk and barrier-free ramps, pavement markings and signage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.