This week marks a significant milestone for development in The Colony.
There will be a “soft opening” for Phase 1 of the Lifestyle Center at Grandscape on Tuesday, giving the city another step in becoming a regional draw.
Grandscape officials said there are 14 businesses expected to have its soft opening this week. Among those is Andretti’s Indoor Karting & Games, which will feature high speed superkarts that go up to 35 mph, as well as arcade games, an indoor ropes course, professional racing simulators, laser tag, bowling and a motion theater.
Grandscape will celebrate its official grand opening in mid-April.
City officials said the development’s progress will have multiple benefits for The Colony.
“We’re going to have over 25 businesses open there,” said Keri Samford, the city’s economic development director. “This will bring in more sales tax, property tax and new people to the city who may not have been here before to experience Grandscape and all of the other amenities The Colony has to offer.”
Samford said this will have a positive impact on the city’s existing businesses.
“Once you bring more people in, they have the opportunity to shop in The Colony and experience other venues,” Samford said.
She said what will make the Lifestyle Center such a draw is its uniqueness.
“One of the things Grandscape has done really well is identifying unique businesses that are first-to-market so that they’re not much crossover,” Samford said. “All of the businesses can co-exist. That gives The Colony citizens and the people of North Texas an opportunity to see unique businesses.”
Officials said the development will be huge for job growth.
“Through construction and the employees being hired to work the businesses here, thousands of jobs have been created,” said Katie Wedekind, spokeswoman for Grandscape.
Scheels All Sports, a 325,000 square-foot sporting goods store complete with an indoor Ferris wheel, is expected to open April 4. It will join Nebraska Furniture Mart as an anchor tenant at Grandscape.
Seven more restaurants and entertainment venues are set to open in April.
Future openings include Galaxy Theatres, which is set to open in May. Galaxy Theatres will feature 15 theaters, luxury power leather recliners, a full service bar and a Sony Digital Cinema Premium large-format auditorium with dual-laser projection system with 4K laser digital cinema projectors.
Live Grandscape, the luxury residential piece to the project, will begin leasing in late 2020.
Wedekind said from the grotto visitors can go through a tunnel from Grandscape to the lake area near Lava Cantina.
“That way you can connect the whole way without having to cross the busy street,” Wedekind said.
Wedekind said the first phase will also include electronic amenities. She said there will be a 3,433-square-foot fountain that will serve as a water feature during the day and a 3D mapped projection show at night, with surround sound.
At the main entrance will be a 43-foot-by-33-foot dual-sided digital board set in a reflecting pool with 8-foot tall internally lighted letters spelling out “Grandscape.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.