A 17-year-old driver, Giovanni Hernandez and his juvenile passenger are in custody in Carrollton after fleeing from police through 10 North Texas cities Friday afternoon.
The chase began in the 3300 block of N IH-35E at 1:10 p.m. Friday when a Carrollton Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a car used in a recent drive-by shooting. In that Sept. 27 shooting, a house in the 3000 block of Cemetery Hill was damaged, but no people were shot.
The driver of the suspect vehicle did not pull over, and instead, officers pursued him through Carrollton, The Colony, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison and Farmers Branch before the driver returned to Carrollton. He was boxed in and surrendered at the intersection of S. Josey Lane and Crosby Road approximately 45 minutes after the chase started. Nearby R.L. Turner High School and Central Elementary were both briefly locked down during the arrests as a precaution.
Officers found a stolen gun in the suspect vehicle and arrested both the driver, Hernandez, and his 16-year-old passenger. No one was hurt throughout the pursuit, and no property was damaged.
In a press release, the Carrollton Police Department thanked The Texas Department of Public Safety for helicopter support and to the many police departments that helped along the way.
