If you’re keeping score, The Colony Fire Department has bested the police department in their last few competitions.
But later this month the departments will face off again – this time local children will be the winners.
The police and fire departments will face off in a flag football game at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at The Colony High School. Residents can watch the game by bringing an unwrapped toy to the event. Cash donations are also accepted.
While the two departments have faced off in other competitions before, including flag football several years ago, this is the first event to run in conjunction with a toy drive.
“We started competing against the police department in different sports,” said Fire Capt. Youseff Khatib, who, along with Police Lt. Ed Hall helped organize the event. “We’ve had a softball game and a tug-of-war. We won both of them, so the police department wanted to find another sport to play us in. This was the time that we usually have our toy drive so we thought why not combine the events to hopefully get more toys?”
Children at the event can have their pictures with Santa, who will be sitting in between a police car and fire truck.
In addition to the toy drive, Lava Cantina is chipping in. Khatib said the first 200 people who bring a toy will receive a ticket to an upcoming show featuring a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band.
While the event is mostly to help enhance the toy drive, there is still that competitive edge.
“This makes it fun,” said Officer Brian Lee of the police department. “It’s a way to have fun and help people out. Plus, if someone shows up to drop off a toy we can thank them personally.”
Lee said events like this are good for the first responders to reconnect.
“We used to have volleyball, basketball and softball, but we’re very busy now with the growth of the city,” Lee said. “This is a stress reliever for us. When we’re on the scene we don’t have much time to chit chat.”
Khatib said the two departments created a wrestling-style championship belt for the softball games, and they plan to have the same thing for the flag football contest.
“It’ll just go back and forth between the departments depending on who wins,” Khatib said. “Hopefully this becomes an annual thing.”
As far as the fire department’s recent run of victories over the police department, Lee has a simple answer.
“Our biggest guys were out because we had to work,” Lee said, laughing.
