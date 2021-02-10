A man from The Colony was arrested Wednesday morning by the FBI in connection with the U.S. Capitol building riot on Jan. 6.
Daniel Ray Caldwell was arrested in Richardson, a spokesperson from the FBI confirmed.
The FBI said Caldwell is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer or employees.
FBI spokesperson Melinda Urbina said a charge for assaulting an officer can vary greatly, and in this case it doesn’t appear Caldwell hit or threw an object at the officer.
“Not everyone who was arrested got an assault charge,” Urbina said. “But it looks like he was one who helped with the path.”
Hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol as the U.S. Congress had convened to certify the results of the presidential election.
Several people with North Texas ties have also been charged in the riots, including Jenna Ryan of Carrollton, Larry Rendell Brock of Grapevine, Guy Wesley Reffitt of Wylie, Jason Hyland of Frisco and Daniel Goodwyn, who used to live in Flower Mound.
