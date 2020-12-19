Following recent approval by The Colony City Council, contractors will be restriping and repainting the whole of North Colony Boulevard, from Sample Drive to Pecan Crossing.
The work began on Tuesday, at the east end of the roadway, and will take place in segments of both directions simultaneously.
The inside lanes of the segments will be closed during the work. The project is estimated to last through the first week of January, weather permitting.
City alters trash/recycling schedule
There will be no trash/recycling collection on Friday due to the Christmas holiday. Service will resume and conclude on Saturday.
Friday's collection moves to Saturday that week. No other changes to the regular schedule.
There will be no trash/recycling collection on Jan. 1 due to the New Year's Day holiday. Service will resume and conclude on Jan. 2. Friday's collection moves to Saturday that week as well. No other changes to the regular schedule.
For more information, call Environmental Services at 972-624-3131.
