roadwork

In recent weeks, motorists who frequent Paige Road between North and South Colony boulevards may have noticed a variety of lane closures up and down the thoroughfare. Two projects are currently underway.

The work near Yager Drive, just north of Morningside Elementary, is for a new pedestrian hybrid beacon that will facilitate safer crossing of Paige.

The rest of the closures, however, are where contractors are working on the Austin Ranch Force Main project. When Paige Road was reconstructed in 2008, the city installed a new sewer line that will eventually be tied into existing lines serving those portions of the city south of SH 121, where development has grown significantly in recent years.

Crews are currently inspecting the line and installing air-release valves in preparation for future phases of the project. Over the next month, motorists should expect the periodic lane closures to continue along Paige from South Colony to Worley as part of that project.

Traffic-signal reconfiguration

Motorists are advised that starting on Wednesday the left-turn lanes on eastbound and westbound Grandscape Boulevard at the intersection with Destination Drive will be reconfigured.

The current flashing, yellow left-turn arrows will be uninstalled in favor of dual left-turn lanes and protected red/yellow/green arrows.

Residents are asked to be extra mindful of these changes after Wednesday.

