The run-off election for places 3, 4 and 5 on The Colony City Council is Tuesday.
Place 3 features incumbent Brian Wade and Megan Stoner. In Place 4 incumbent David Terre faces Lauren Gunn. And in Place 5 incumbent Perry Schrag faces Arthel B. Martin.
Voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.