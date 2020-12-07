Voting 2020

Voters cast their ballots. File photo.

The runoff election for places 3, 4 and 5 on The Colony City Council is Tuesday. 

Place 3 features incumbent Brian Wade and Megan Stoner. In Place 4 incumbent David Terre faces Lauren Gunn. And in Place 5 incumbent Perry Schrag faces Arthel B. Martin.

Voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments