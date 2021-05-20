police lights

The Colony Police Department received several calls of a shooting around 2:29 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Painted Lake Circle.

Upon arrival officers located a male lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was unresponsive, according to a press release issued by The Colony Police Department.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Aaron Woodard said Friday the investigation is ongoing and could not release any further details, including the condition of the man.

Police said the victim’s vehicle, described as a 2019 black Chevy Silverado crew cab with custom black wheels, was taken after the shooting but discovered later that evening. Police said the truck had a pink license plate placard toward the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or contact Sgt. Baker of The Colony Police Department at bbaker@thecolonytx.gov.

