Kelly Smith has been helping residents in The Colony for more than 20 years. She is the owner of Colony Chiropractic, which offers a variety of services, including advice on how not to let bad habits ruin one's health. Below Smith talks about her time serving The Colony residents and how she and her family likes to spend time when she's not at work.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
Ashland, Nebraska – a small town between Omaha and Lincoln. I attended Ashland-Greenwood schools, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
How long have you practiced in The Colony?
24 years – I opened my practice in the Big Lots shopping center in 1995. We moved to our current location near Ross in 2016.
Tell us about your family.
I've been married to my husband, Jeff, since 1994. We have three children: Kade (20), Jack (18) and Lainey (8). We also have two dogs and a rabbit.
How did you become interested in being a chiropractor?
In high school, I fell in love with the study of human anatomy and physiology. I knew that I wanted to be in the health care field but didn't like the “blood and guts.” Chiropractic was a perfect fit for me.
What services does Colony Chiropractic offer?
Consultations, orthopedic-neurological exams, X-rays, chiropractic adjustments, spinal rehab, intersegmental/cervical/lumbar traction, electric muscle stimulation, cold laser therapy, massage therapy and medical weight loss.
What is your favorite part about being a chiropractor?
Helping so many people recover from neck pain, back pain, headaches, joint pain, etc. We love seeing our patients become pain-free. That is such a rewarding and satisfying feeling for our team.
What is a common mistake people make that requires assistance from a chiropractor?
Bad habits! Poor computer/desk ergonomics, bad sleeping postures and looking down at their cell phones or laptops for extended periods of time are a few examples. Go to colonychiro.com (learn-videos and articles) for more info.
What do you and your family like to do in your spare time?
My husband and I love being our children's “biggest fans.” We go to their softball games, swim meets, tennis matches and the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band performances. We also enjoy traveling, seeing movies and going out to eat.
Any talents outside of work?
I enjoy baking sweet treats, organizing and doing yoga outside of work.
What's the coolest place you've ever traveled to?
Several! We stayed in the hotel that overlooks the active volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, took a helicopter ride to the top of a glacier in Alaska to mush dog sleds and we swam with the pigs in the Bahamas. So blessed!
If you could have dinner with three celebrities, who would they be?
Ryan Reynolds – so funny and cute! Justin Timberlake – so talented and cute! Warren Buffet – so smart and from Nebraska!
