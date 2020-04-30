The Colony is moving forward with opening up part of the city following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Monday where he outlined his plan to begin reopening businesses in Texas through a phased approach.
Abbott announced he will allow the state’s stay-at-home order to expire Thursday as scheduled.
“There’s been a collective effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said during Monday’s press conference. “Because of your efforts, the COVID-19 infection rate has been on the decline over the past 17 days.”
So, part of Phase I of the Open Texas plan includes keeping the senior population at home, businesses offering special considerations and creating further protocols in senior living and nursing home facilities.
The first phase, which begins Friday, allows certain businesses to open. This includes all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls, but occupancy is limited to no more than 25 percent, according to the order.
In The Colony, the Wheel Zone Bike and Skate Park, Pawsome Playground Dog Park and Bridges Park Tennis Courts opens Friday. There is signage posted to encourage social distancing and safe use.
Stewart Creek Park is open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic only. Park amenities throughout the city, such as pavilions, playgrounds, picnic tables and basketball courts will remain closed.
“There were two sets of criteria we were going by when we made the decision about closing amenities and then reopening them,” said Pam Nelson, community services director. “One of those was facilities that would generally attract large groups of people in a close proximity. For example, we kept the basketball courts closed because you can have 10 people playing in a game, bumping into each other and sharing the ball. But we’re opening the skate park because even though it can draw a crowd they usually spread out and aren’t sharing equipment.”
Nelson added that playgrounds are closed because of the high-touch surfaces.
"There's no way we can keep disinfecting those," Nelson said.
Nelson said it’s unclear when those amenities will reopen. She said the city will watch for new orders from the governor or new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“There are guidelines in place for golf courses, but not very many about other outdoor amenities,” Nelson said. “So we’re trying to use common sense in knowing what types of activities will take place.”
For now, the city’s athletic complexes, rec center, aquatic park and community/senior center are closed until May 8. But Nelson said that will likely be extended. The City Council is expected to discuss future amenity openings at Tuesday’s council meeting, as well as plans for the Liberty by the Lake festival in July.
Phase I also allows museums and libraries to reopen under the 25 percent capacity rule, but hands-on interactive areas must remain closed.
The Colony’s library, however, is not expected to open this week. Blaine Crimmins, communications manager, said the library needs more time to prepare for a reopening.
Additionally, Abbott said, places of worship may expand their capacity.
Outdoor sports will be allowed with no more than four participants playing together at one time, while distancing practices are observed.
The first phase also allows licensed healthcare professionals to return to work with few restrictions.
Abbott said these decisions were driven with doctors’ input about safe practices, and the state has provided health guidelines for businesses, employees and customers to minimize the spread in the Open Texas manual or online. He noted that all Phase I businesses will be able to open under the orders, but are not required to do so.
Abbott said that if these measures continue to contain the spread of COVID-19, Phase II of the plan could be enacted as early as May 18, but it’s important that residents remember safe distancing practices. Face coverings are also encouraged.
Phase II will allow the Phase I businesses to expand capacity to 50 percent, as long as the virus remains contained.
Liz McGathey contributed to this report.
