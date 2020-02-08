Organizers said the community stepped up big time at this year's NTX Soup n Bowl, an annual event that raises money for the NTX Community Food Pantry.
The event, which took place Jan. 25 at Cascades at The Colony, raised approximately $25,400. Karen McGuffin, one of the event's co-chairwomen, said when factoring in expenses, Soup n Bowl netted more than $23,500.
“It was a massive success,” McGuffin said. “We doubled anything we have ever done in the past and almost quadrupled what we did last year. Because of your support and the support of businesses in town, we couldn't be more grateful.”
Soup n Bowl, which is in its 11th year, included a dinner, a raffle and a performance from Theatre at The Colony students. The venue and the soup were donated for the event.
This was the first year the event included sponsorships. McGuffin said the event received $21,400 in sponsorships.
“That's our community that came forward and said, 'We'll help,'” McGuffin said.
She said the money is important to keep food on the shelves at the food pantry during the summer.
“The kids are out of school, and they don't get free breakfasts or free lunches,” McGuffin said. “The need for the food bank is so much higher. This will keep the shelves full, and we won't have to turn anyone away.
“When you consider that we can buy food from the North Texas Food Bank at 17 cents a pound – that's chicken when it's available, canned food, vegetables – that goes a long way,” McGuffin said.
