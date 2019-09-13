Motorists are advised that both southbound lanes of Morning Star between Memorial Drive and Crescent Drive will be closed for roadwork from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.

One lane will be reopened after 2 p.m. each day and overnight. Motorists seeking access to SH 121 can head east on Memorial Drive or west on Memorial to South Colony. Additional detour signage will direct motorists around the construction to businesses south of the work site.

