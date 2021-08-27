This story has been updated to include the name of the stabbing suspect and the condition of the victims as of Friday.
The Colony police have identified the man suspected of stabbing two people at a restaurant Thursday night as 20-year-old Christian James Cornelious, the son of Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious.
According to authorities The Colony Police Department received a call around 6:32 p.m. regarding an assault that had occurred at the Seven Doors restaurant located in Grandscape.
Witnesses told police a male suspect, later identified as Christian Cornelious, stabbed two other men with a knife multiple times before fleeing on foot.
Officers nearby received the suspect’s description and soon located him in the area. As they approached Christian Cornelious he ignored their commands and ran away, a release from the department stated.
“Officers pursued the suspect and arrested him near a department store where there was also a large gathering of other people having dinner and attending an outdoor concert,” the release stated. “The suspect resisted arrest but was eventually subdued and taken into police custody.”
Police said Christian Cornelious appeared to be having a mental health crisis. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and then taken to The Colony Jail. The release stated police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.
Christian Cornelious is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
"Like many, I am shocked and saddened at the events that occurred involving my son," Curtis Cornelious said. "I remain prayerful for all involved."
A spokesman for The Colony Police Department said it doesn’t appear Christian Cornelious knew the two victims, but he said that hasn’t been confirmed. Police said one victim had been released from the hospital and the other was still in the intensive care unit in serious but not life-threatening status as of Friday afternoon.
