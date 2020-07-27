David Terre filed as a candidate last week for a fourth three-year term on Place 4 of the The Colony City Council.
“I have worked hard over the last nine years to serve our folks with the objective of always doing what is in the best interest of those living in our fair city,” Terre said. “If reelected to a fourth term, I look forward to working with council to continue moving The Colony forward.”
