David Terre was re-elected to the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors by securing 1,505 votes.
Terre, who serves on The Colony City Council, will begin his fourth two-year term on the board.
There were 20 candidates nominated, and Terre received the most votes with 1,505. The other four winners were Roy Atwood, who secured 858 votes, Charles Stafford (598 votes), Bryan Webb (482 votes) and George Pryor (445 votes). Webb replaces Mike Hassett, who did not seek re-election. The others return for another term.
The school districts carried the most votes with 3,382, followed by the cities (1,070) and Denton County (548).
Terre said his 1,505 votes was the most he has received. He noted that only 74 votes came from The Colony, adding that he received “tremendous support from other cities, school districts and Denton County.”
“I take my role as a DCAD board member very seriously, and I believe this vote total validates the significant contributions I have made in my previous three terms,” Terre said.
Terre said the DCAD Board has a big task ahead of it in 2020.
“With the retirement of Denton County Chief Tax Appraiser Rudy Durham, we will be charged with choosing the best candidate for this crucial role as our county’s next chief tax appraiser,” Terre said. “We have to get it right, and I look forward to being part of this decision making process.”
