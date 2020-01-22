Stores that sell animals won't be allowed in The Colony anytime soon.
Tuesday, The Colony City Council approved an ordinance amendment that will tightly restrict where pet shops can be located in the city.
With the amendment pet stores can only be located in planned development (PD) zoning areas where pet stores are an allowed use.
Isaac Williams, senior planner for the city, said Tuesday there is one such PD in the city. But he said the council can vote later to amend that PD to remove that allowable use.
City leaders had requested an ordinance to limit or prohibit pet stores following an investigation by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) last summer into the Petland in Frisco.
Officials and residents were concerned that animals that are sold at pet stores come from breeders and puppy mills and may not be healthy.
“I can tell you from personal input from folks I've talked to, this is overwhelmingly supported by our city,” said Mayor Pro Tem David Terre. “And it is critically important to avoid having the puppy mill-type operation come into The Colony and then be faced with the problems of how do we combat that? This takes away the possibility of that happening.”
In addition, the amendment makes the definition of indoor kennel the same as the outdoor kennel definition, which requires anyone wishing to operate an indoor kennel to apply for a specific use permit (SUP).
Williams said that would apply to any animal boarding businesses. He said while the city's ordinance allows for animal sales as a secondary use at kennels, the new SUP requirement would provide an extra layer of protection.
“So we would have the opportunity to review the operations if it should it come through and make the determination whether or not some additional conditions are necessary,” Williams said.
Councilman Joel Marks asked about how the city will regulate individuals who have puppy mills at their homes.
Williams said those individuals would be operating illegally since they would be in a single-family zoning area.
Between July and August, an HSUS member conducted their own hidden-camera investigation in the store and reported to the city alleged deficiencies in animal health, record keeping and veterinary care. HSUS described animals as too sick to eat or suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhea.
A Petland Inc. spokesperson said the HSUS member was employed in the store for six weeks and states the HSUS claims are “irresponsibly inaccurate and clearly uneducated.”
Two residents showed support for the amendment.
“I think it's the first step of many steps in the right direction to keep pet stores out of our city that are bringing in animals from puppy mills and backyard breeders and that have health issues and everything else,” said Shannon Greer, president of the Friends of The Colony Animal Services. “And it also protects our citizens.”
On the same night The Colony passed its ordinance, the city of Frisco updated its ordinance to provide tighter restrictions.
