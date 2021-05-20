Children can enjoy their summer camp a little more this year as face masks won’t be required in The Colony, or any other Texas city for that matter.
Tuesday, The Colony City Council approved the standards of care policy for summer camps, a routine vote the council must take each year.
But this year language was added to address the requirement for camp staff and children to wear face masks.
Originally the city had planned to require masks for all staff members at all times, except for when eating and drinking. Campers would have been required to wear masks when social distancing couldn't be achieved, as well as on field trips that have a mask requirement, when on the bus traveling to and from field trips and during drop-off and pick-up.
But per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order Tuesday that prohibits governmental entities to require face masks, The Colony will alter its requirement to be based on state guidelines and/or local jurisdiction requirements.
"It's open ended enough to where it gives us the ability to adjust if conditions on the ground change or if new guidance comes down from the state or any other jurisdictions that are appropriate," said David Swain, the city’s recreation manager. "Anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask would be entitled to do so."
In fact the council opted to add language to its standards that state campers and staff are welcome to continue wearing face masks.
"I think it could be helpful from the standpoint that the age of the children attending the camps are, as far as I know, not of the age for the most part to get the vaccine," Councilman Kirk Mikulec said. "So if it's one more thing to put parents at ease it could be helpful to include that, I think."
There are 11 one-week sessions for Kidz Kamp this year, and the first session runs May 24-28.
Last year Kidz Kamp was much smaller than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Swain said there were 35 children per week at the camps, whereas before the pandemic the camps averaged 125 children per week. Swain said this year the city is expecting approximately 75 children per week.
Kidz Kamp was held at the recreation last year since it was closed to the public, but this year it will return to Ethridge Elementary School.
Swain said last year children ages 10 and older and staff members were required to wear masks, per the governor’s orders.
For more information go to thecolonytx.gov/522/Summer-Kidz-Kamp.
